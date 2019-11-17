'Eye of truth will not go blind' Twitter flashmob in solidarity with Palestinian journo who lost eye to Israeli bullet

Hundreds of pictures showing people covering one eye have emerged on social media in solidarity with journalist Moath Amarneh who was hit by an Israeli rubber bullet despite wearing a 'Press' vest.

Moath Amarneh was covering a Palestinian protest against the latest confiscation of land for the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied territory on Friday near the town of Surif in Hebron when he was hit in the face.

He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors could not save his eye.The incident has been condemned by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a global advocacy group aiming to safeguard media freedom.

Amid speculations that media might have been targeted on purpose, Israel has so far not reacted to the incident.But many people across the Middle East and beyond did, sharing photos on social networks showing them covering one of their eyes with a hand or a piece of cloth.

#MuathAmarneh who documented many news with his camera.

But after Friday 16/11 he will not be able to continue his work in journalism.

During his coverage of Israeli attack in Hebron, he was shot by Israeli soldiers which resulted the loss of his left eye.#EyeOfTruth#MuathEyepic.twitter.com/PpPOlpzv9D — Soujod Elattar (@ElattarSoujod) November 17, 2019

The campaign was launched by Palestinian journalists, who also held rallies in his support on Saturday. Yet, it was soon joined by people from other parts of the world.

Palestinian journalists launch a campaign in solidarity with photojournalist #MuathAmarneh who lost his left eye because of an Israeli bullet while covering protests in Hebron on 15 November. #TheEyeOfTheTruth#JournalismIsNotACrime#عين_معاذ cc: @CPJMENA@IFJGlobal@RSF_interpic.twitter.com/7vyG3pw7Zt — Nasser Shiyoukhi (@NasserShiyoukhi) November 16, 2019

Friends all over the world covered their eye in solidarity with the Palestinian journalist who lost his eye during his work to cover a protest in Hebron, he was shot by a 5mm roger gun ammunition. Which means he was shot by a sniper. pic.twitter.com/P0ozTGdJTg — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) November 17, 2019

Some people just offered their condolences to the injured journalist by saying that they feel his pain. They expressed their solidarity with him by saying: 'We are all Moath Amarneh.'

Others sought to draw attention to Israeli violations against Palestinians and journalists in particular. Many posts read: "You cannot close the eye of truth" or "The eye of truth cannot go blind."

This targeting of Moath is one ring in a long chain of israeli violations against the Palestinian journalists. It's a deliberate policy that the occupation use to prevent the Palestinians from delivering the truth to the world.#MuathAmarneh#عين_معاذpic.twitter.com/Uou5jbVn2T — Mohammed Kareem 🇵🇸 (@vic2pal) November 17, 2019

Fox News Middle East Senior Field Producer Yonat friling was among those, who joined the flashmob.

#MuathAmarneh is a Palestinian journalist who covered the West Bank. On Friday, he was shot and lost his left eye while covering riots in near Hebron. NO Journalist should be harmed while doing their job. Journalists and politicians have joined the campaign #MuathEyehttps://t.co/3VT01Dpno2 — Yonat Friling (@Foxyonat) November 17, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!