'Eye of truth will not go blind' Twitter flashmob in solidarity with Palestinian journo who lost eye to Israeli bullet

17 Nov, 2019 21:38
'Eye of truth will not go blind' Twitter flashmob in solidarity with Palestinian journo who lost eye to Israeli bullet
Palestinian journalists hold posters and wear eye patches as they rally in the West Bank city of Nablus on November 17, 2019. ©  AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeh
Hundreds of pictures showing people covering one eye have emerged on social media in solidarity with journalist Moath Amarneh who was hit by an Israeli rubber bullet despite wearing a 'Press' vest.

Moath Amarneh was covering a Palestinian protest against the latest confiscation of land for the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied territory on Friday near the town of Surif in Hebron when he was hit in the face.

He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors could not save his eye.The incident has been condemned by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a global advocacy group aiming to safeguard media freedom.

Amid speculations that media might have been targeted on purpose, Israel has so far not reacted to the incident.But many people across the Middle East and beyond did, sharing photos on social networks showing them covering one of their eyes with a hand or a piece of cloth.

The campaign was launched by Palestinian journalists, who also held rallies in his support on Saturday. Yet, it was soon joined by people from other parts of the world.

Some people just offered their condolences to the injured journalist by saying that they feel his pain. They expressed their solidarity with him by saying: 'We are all Moath Amarneh.'

Others sought to draw attention to Israeli violations against Palestinians and journalists in particular. Many posts read: "You cannot close the eye of truth" or "The eye of truth cannot go blind."

Fox News Middle East Senior Field Producer Yonat friling was among those, who joined the flashmob.

