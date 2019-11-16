 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH hundreds of drones create dreamlike spectral PLANES at Chinese air show

16 Nov, 2019 22:16
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Shao Rui
Visitors of the annual aviation show in China’s Nanchang were treated to a light display worthy of Gandalf’s fireworks. Hundreds of drones took the shape of giant glowing aircraft: a propeller plane, an airliner, and a figher jet.

As many as 800 drones equipped with large shining lamps lit up the night skies during the 2019 Nanchang Flight Convention – an exhibition demonstrating China’s latest developments in aviation, space and drone technologies. 

Flying in tight formation and in perfect synchronicity, the drones formed luminescent figures resembling an old propeller-driven aeroplane, a passenger jet, and even a military fighter jet and attack helicopter.

Footage posted by Xinhua on Saturday showed the "ghostly" airliner reflecting in the water, making it appear as if another plane was flying upside-down. The colorful show was part of the convention’s closing ceremony.

The exhibition, featuring more than 100 aircraft from China and other countries, including both civilian and military aircraft was held for two days in early November.

