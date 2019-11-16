WATCH hundreds of drones create dreamlike spectral PLANES at Chinese air show

Visitors of the annual aviation show in China’s Nanchang were treated to a light display worthy of Gandalf’s fireworks. Hundreds of drones took the shape of giant glowing aircraft: a propeller plane, an airliner, and a figher jet.

As many as 800 drones equipped with large shining lamps lit up the night skies during the 2019 Nanchang Flight Convention – an exhibition demonstrating China’s latest developments in aviation, space and drone technologies.

Flying in tight formation and in perfect synchronicity, the drones formed luminescent figures resembling an old propeller-driven aeroplane, a passenger jet, and even a military fighter jet and attack helicopter.

Stunning! 800 drones fly in the shape of a giant airplane in Nanchang, China pic.twitter.com/0gjsFZYw5z — China Xinhua Sci-Tech (@XHscitech) November 16, 2019

Footage posted by Xinhua on Saturday showed the "ghostly" airliner reflecting in the water, making it appear as if another plane was flying upside-down. The colorful show was part of the convention’s closing ceremony.

The exhibition, featuring more than 100 aircraft from China and other countries, including both civilian and military aircraft was held for two days in early November.

