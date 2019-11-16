Iran-Iraq border crossing reportedly closed due to ongoing protests in both countries

The Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran was shut down on Saturday, Reuters has reported. The move was made at Tehran’s request and in response to the ongoing mass protests in both countries.

The crossing will remain closed for travel in either direction, the news agency said, citing an Iraqi security source and an Iranian diplomat, without naming either. However, goods will be allowed to travel through.

Iraq has been gripped for weeks by violent street protests against the government’s policies. Over 300 people have been killed. The wave of public anger spread from the capital Baghdad to the south of the country, where the Shalamcheh crossing is located.

Iran is experiencing its own wave of public discontent over economic problems, albeit far less intense. Government-ordered gasoline rationing and a hike in fuel prices triggered protests in the northeastern part of the country on Friday.

