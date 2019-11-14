Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor under fire for Lord Ram bikini PHOTO

Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor has invoked the wrath of Twitter gods after posting photos of her posing in a low-cut top, with “Hare Ram Hare Krishna” emblazoned across it. The Hindu faithful did not take kindly to this.

Star of such films as “Befikre,” “War”, and “Shuddh Desi Romance”, Kapoor is facing fierce backlash online over the perceived religious insensitivity. It seems her detractors took no heed of the photo’s caption, which read: “Don’t take life too seriously. Nobody gets out alive.”

While Kapoor has yet to make an official statement on the apparently “provocative top” and the hurt “religious sentiments” of those complaining online, she did remove it from her Instagram account (though, notably, not from her Facebook).

Her name quickly began to trend on Indian Twitter, with many decrying the current state of stardom and the need to provoke such responses to help raise an actor's profile and promote their latest films.

“Wearing Lord Sri Raam's name on the uncultured dress code doesn't give value to the actress Vani Kapoor,” one angry commenter wrote. “Insulting Hindu gods and practices has become a way to tell a specific section in Bollywood we are going to stoop to any low to get work,” another added.

Wearing Lord Sri Raam's name on the uncultured dresscode doesn't give value to the actress Vani Kapoor @Vaaniofficial. This is hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Sri Raam. We uarge to removed such images from the site and value the devotees sentiments.#vaanikapoorhttps://t.co/v0jRJntB5w — Pratibha Nayak (@prati_nayak) November 13, 2019

#वानी_कपूर shameless Vani Kapoor , we will boycott your films. You people don’t understand till you are commercial affected. https://t.co/6NjqtXqvA4 — Pankaj S. (@atlanta1111) November 13, 2019

Others decried the apparent prudishness of the perpetually triggered online, pointing out that adherents of Hinduism have always been more sexually liberated than other religious faiths.

@Vaaniofficial is hindu, she can wear her religion, she is using for aesthetics, not to disrespect. I am not her fan(I don't watch movies usually), also I am a Hindu, and I support her because she is not disrespecting Hinduism. I also have one t shirt written Shri Ram on it. 😊 — Dr Sumangal Bose (@DrSumangal) November 12, 2019

"We were liberated from the start. Some of our people are so used to western outlook [that] they see us 100 years back," one defender said. “Nothing wrong as she is not wearing it below the waist. That's the criteria to be categorised as disrespectful, derogatory,” another added.

Also on rt.com #MeToo moment for India? Bollywood singer blasts music director as ‘ugly pervert’ in viral tweets

Like this story? Share it with a friend!