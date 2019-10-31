MeToo moment for India? Bollywood singer blasts music director as ‘ugly pervert’ in viral tweets

Bollywood star Neha Bhasin has lashed out against top music composer Anu Malik, alleging that she found herself in a "sticky situation" with him as a young artist and branding him an "ugly pervert" in a series of angry tweets.

Bhasin was responding to tweets posted by fellow singer Sona Mohapatra, who was complaining that Malik had been rehired by Sony TV as a judge on Indian Idol – after being fired over accusations of sexual assault, including by her, only a year ago.

I fleed lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which i stopped responding. The point is i went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldnt have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert and does not https://t.co/tQgStLrYyT — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 30, 2019

The singer-songwriter blasted Malik as a "predator" and said she had "run away from his strange moves" when she was 21. "I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio," she said, adding that she had fled the uncomfortable situation with the “ugly pervert” by telling him that her mother was waiting for her.

Bhasin continued railing against “perverts” in the music industry, saying it was “not an easy place as a young girl alone away from family.”

Mohapatra accused Sony TV of counting on the "freebie PR" they would get from rehiring Malik. In an open letter to the company, posted online, she said that those who support and fight alongside Malik's accusers are on "the right side of history."

Actress Shweta Pandit has also accused Malik of misconduct, saying he'd promised to give her a song when she was 15, but only if she would give him a kiss. Recounting that story last year, the singer branded Malik a “pedophile.”

Like they, Sony 👇🏾 care about you dear good Indians who have been speaking up all day & showing solidarity towards survivors of sexual abuse of Anu Malik. I have a feeling that that they are in fact counting on the freebie PR taking up their trps & snacking their lips with glee. pic.twitter.com/QYbo9jh6OL — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) October 31, 2019

Malik denied the allegations last year through his lawyer, but has not yet responded to the latest accusations – and there’s no indication yet that he intends to step back from Indian Idol.

