‘Evo, I hope your exile is short’: Roger Waters sends message of support to Bolivia’s Morales (VIDEO)

Bolivian President Evo Morales was “ripped away from his people by greed,” former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters said in a message of support to the exiled leader, ousted in a coup and forced to seek asylum in Mexico.

“Evo Morales, if you see this, more power to you. I hope your exile is short, your people need you. They need a leader like you,” Waters said in the video posted online, adding that the socialist leader had done a “great job” as the country’s first indigenous leader.

“You’ve pulled so many of your people out of poverty and gave them a sense of dignity,” the rock ‘n’ roll legend said.

You have right and history on your side and the sooner you are able to come home to your beloved Bolivia, the better it would be for the people and for you… but also for the rest of us.

Waters said he was not a religious man, but if he were, he would be “praying for that moment.”

Bolivia has fallen into the hands of “thugs and fascists and totalitarianism” since the coup which forced Morales to resign this week, the British musician said.

Also on rt.com WATCH Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters jam ‘Wish You Were Here’ at Assange demo outside UK Home Office

Waters is a lifelong left-wing political activist and opponent of US imperialism around the world. He has also spoken out about the jailing of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva and has been a staunch advocate for jailed Australian journalist Julian Assange.

Morales fled Bolivia on Tuesday after being pressured by to step down following weeks of protests over election results that the opposition claimed were tampered with. Meanwhile, unelected opposition politician Jeanine Anez declared herself “interim president” on Wednesday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!