Morales denounces ‘coup d’état’, as opposition says warrant issued for his arrest

Police and military have been on the lookout for Evo Morales, who has just resigned as Bolivia’s president, opposition has claimed. Morales dubbed the arrest warrant “illegal,” while police chief denied its existence altogether.

“I denounce in front of the world and the Bolivian people that a police official publicly announced that he was instructed to execute an illegal arrest warrant against me; in addition, violent groups assaulted my home. The coup destroys the rule of law,” Morales, who resigned earlier on Sunday after military and police demanded he leaves the post, stated on Twitter.

Earlier, Bolivian protest leader Luis Fernando Camacho has said that an outstanding warrant exists for the socialist leader's arrest.

“Confirmed!! Arrest warrant for Evo Morales !! The police and the military are looking for him in Chapare [rural province in the northern region of Cochabamba], a place where he hid,” Camacho wrote, adding that the military seized the presidential plane Morales used to get to his political stronghold of Chimoré in the Department of Cochabamba, 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of La Paz, from where he annonuced his resignation.

Also on rt.com Bolivian President Morales announces his resignation

However, Commander of Bolivia's National Police Yuri Calderón has dismissed reports that an order for Morales’ arrest is currently being served. In the comments broadcast on national TV, Calderón said that police have received no such document from the prosecutor’s office.

Morales’ resignation on Sunday was preceded by weeks of mass protests that swept through the South American country in the wake of the October 20 general elections, as opposition accused his government of tempering with the vote tally. Morales narrowly secured a 10 percentage point lead over his main challenger, thus avoiding a run-off.

Morales denied allegations of wrongdoing, but agreed to an audit by the Organization of American States (OAS), which submitted its preliminary report earlier on Sunday. The report claimed that it was “unlikely” that Morales managed to score a 10-percentage point advantage over his opponent, Carlos Mesa.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!