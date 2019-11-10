Taste of freedom: Paris chocolatier tears down towering edible Berlin Wall (VIDEO)

Replicating the Berlin Wall in enormous slabs of delicious chocolate might sound like a sugar-fueled dream, but one Frenchman was up to the challenge, setting out to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall in a unique way.

Chocolate sculptor Patrick Roger recreated the iconic structure in an eight-meter (26ft) long, three-meter tall artwork. The impressive piece was daubed with graffiti including ‘Freiheit’ (German for ‘freedom’) and JFK’s famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” line.

As the fall of the wall was commemorated in all manners on Saturday, from sombre reflections on a divided Germany to jubilant TV clips from that fateful night, Roger took a hammer to his incarnation of the historical barricade and tore down the (chocolate) wall.

Needless to say, onlookers were delighted – especially as many of them went home with their own tasty chunk of the ‘Berlin Wall’ in hand.

“People are super happy and this is fantastic,” Roger told Ruptly during the choco-takedown outside his Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore store.

Also on rt.com 380,000 Soviet troops in East Germany were told not to interfere with bringing down the Berlin Wall – Gorbachev

Like this story? Share it with a friend!