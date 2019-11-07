 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 migrants found inside packed truck in Britain as police arrest trafficking suspect

7 Nov, 2019 09:02
A man was arrested on a suspicion of smuggling migrants into Britain after 15 people were found hiding in the back of a truck. This happened just two weeks after 39 bodies of migrants were found inside a similar truck in Essex.

Police stopped the vehicle on a major road near Chippenham in Wiltshire County, southwestern England, after a member of the public reported “suspicious activity” involving the truck. The officers then discovered 15 people hiding in the back.

It is not clear where this group of migrants came from, but police said that all of them appear to be over 16 years old. One person was hospitalized for further medical checks, while the others were detained. A man also was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK.

In a shocking case last month, 39 migrants were found dead in a truck in Essex. They are believed to have come from Vietnam and suffocated inside the jam-packed vehicle. The driver was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

