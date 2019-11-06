 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nothing has happened’: Airline says Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘hijacking’ scare triggered by mistake
Dutch military police dispatched to 'suspicious situation' on plane at Amsterdam airport

6 Nov, 2019 18:57
Dutch military police dispatched to 'suspicious situation' on plane at Amsterdam airport
FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol Airport © Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw
The Dutch gendarmerie is investigating a “suspicious situation” on board an aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. Reports from inside the airport hint at an event with “major consequences for the population.”

The gendarmerie announced that they were investigating the situation at around 7.30 local time. According to De Telegraaf, Dutch emergency management authorities issued a ‘Grip 3 report,’ a procedure usually initiated in case of “an incident or serious event with major consequences for the population.”

Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, arrived at the scene, and several departure gates have reportedly been locked down. Photos shared on social media show areas of the airport cordoned off with police tape.

Rumors circulated that the plane, an Airbus A330 belonging to Air Europa, had been hijacked. However, the gendarmerie announced over an hour later that the plane's passengers and crew had safely been evacuated.

Following the evacuation, Air Europa announced that the hijacking alert was “triggered by mistake.” Apologizing for the false alarm, the airline stated that “nothing has happened” and added that the flight will depart as planned “soon.”

