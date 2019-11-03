 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

No luxury hotels or private schools: Record-setting Chinese tech founder hit with travel & spending ban

3 Nov, 2019 13:22
Get short URL
No luxury hotels or private schools: Record-setting Chinese tech founder hit with travel & spending ban
File photo © GlobalLookPress.com
A Chinese court has barred a smartphone company founder from flying, traveling on high-speed trains, or splashing his cash at luxury hotels and clubs after his company failed to comply with rulings over a contract dispute.

The travel and spending ban on Smartisan Technology’s Luo Yonghao, known for making bombastic claims including that he intended to buy US tech giant Apple, comes after the firm reportedly failed to follow earlier court rulings on a dispute with an electronics company.

The businessman is also not allowed to buy property or send his kids to pricey private schools, under the order.

Smartisan has yet to challenge any of the top five smartphone companies in China, but made something of a name for itself in creating a huge buzz around its launches, even holding a 2018 event at the National Stadium in Beijing and selling around $751,000 in tickets to it. The event set a Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a tech product launch.

Also on rt.com Posh country life: Elderly couple from Ukraine used VINTAGE LOUIS VUITTON trunk to STORE CORN, not knowing it was worth a fortune

The company is currently developing a phone with Chinese social media outfit ByteDance, and just launched a new product on Thursday. In a Weibo post about the launch, the company said Luo had left the firm for personal reasons, but didn’t elaborate.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies