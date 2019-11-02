Attacker threatens teen girl with knife, ‘yells Allahu Akbar’ INSIDE police station on Reunion Island

A man armed with a knife threatened a 16-year-old girl in the hallway of a police station on Reunion Island, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean. The attacker also shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, according to local reports.

Police managed to disarm the man and arrested him at the scene. Fortunately, the teenager was not injured by the attacker, but was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The attacker is aged in his 20s and was known to police, BFMTV reports, though it’s not clear what his motives were for Saturday's incident. Initial enquiries haven’t found any link between him and the young victim.

Local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident for suspected “voluntary violence and apologies for terrorism,” the prosecutor of Saint-Denis, Eric Tuffery, told the AFP. Anti-terrorism investigators have been alerted, but have reportedly not taken over the case.

