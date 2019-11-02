Attacker threatens teen girl with knife, ‘yells Allahu Akbar’ INSIDE police station on Reunion Island
Police managed to disarm the man and arrested him at the scene. Fortunately, the teenager was not injured by the attacker, but was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
The attacker is aged in his 20s and was known to police, BFMTV reports, though it's not clear what his motives were for Saturday's incident. Initial enquiries haven't found any link between him and the young victim.
Local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident for suspected “voluntary violence and apologies for terrorism,” the prosecutor of Saint-Denis, Eric Tuffery, told the AFP. Anti-terrorism investigators have been alerted, but have reportedly not taken over the case.
