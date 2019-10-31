 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Fight terror without double standards’: Russia-India counter-terrorism group vows ‘credible action’ against ‘safe havens’

31 Oct, 2019 04:04
‘Fight terror without double standards’: Russia-India counter-terrorism group vows ‘credible action’ against ‘safe havens’
FILE PHOTO: Russian and Indian army servicemen during joint military drills ©  Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
Moscow and New Delhi will boost cooperation in the fight against terrorism and destroy militant “safe havens” around the world, the two countries’ counter-terror working group said in a joint statement.

Meeting in India’s capital on Wednesday, the working group condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” and called for deeper ties on counter-terror issues, including through “intensifying exchange of information” and “regular meetings at [the] experts level.”

The two parties also stressed the need for “credible, irreversible ... action against terrorists” and  terrorist “safe havens” – particularly in the South Asia region – “without double standards.” Drug trafficking and other avenues of funding for militant groups, as well as countering extremism on the internet, were also touched upon.

The Russian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, was received by Indian External Affairs Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh. The working group will convene its next meeting in Russia at a date to be determined.

