'Intoxicated' US marines arrested in Japan after attacking police cars – reports

28 Oct, 2019 10:21
FILE PHOTO: A police officer carries a traffic sign board in Okinawa © REUTERS/Issei Kato
Four US marines have been detained in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, after three American servicemen attacked two police vehicles, according to local media reports.

Police in Onna were searching for a US marine wanted in connection with a home invasion when two of their vehicles sustained damage from objects hurled by three US servicemen, the Okinawa Times reported.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said that the three individuals were intoxicated. All four US marines were arrested and taken into custody.

The Pentagon has not yet commented on the incident. Around half of the 54,000 US military personnel in Japan are stationed in Okinawa. A string of crimes committed by US servicemen on the island have made their presence deeply unpopular among locals. In February, residents voted overwhelmingly to move a US military base off the island, but the non-binding referendum was ignored.

