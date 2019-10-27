Woman caught on camera STRIPPING in street during stand-off with taxi driver

A blazing row between a woman and a taxi driver came to a bizarre conclusion when the passenger stripped off her clothes in the middle of a busy street in Singapore.

The woman was arrested for public nuisance after dramatically tearing off her garments on the city-state’s Middle Road. The unidentified 31-year-old was arrested following the early morning incident during which she was seen striking the driver.

Censored footage of the incident was posted to the ROADS.sg Facebook page where it has been viewed nearly 150,000 times.

The video’s owner, Lawrence XiaoLong, also shared an uncensored version of the video on his Facebook page.

“I heard loud shouting across the street, saw a lady kicking and damaging a cab. As I walked nearer, the lady was chasing the taxi driver, scratching him, throwing fists and handbag at him as he tried his best to protect himself,” XiaoLong wrote in a caption accompanying the video.

The video shows the woman shouting as she pursues the taxi driver across the road. She also strikes him before abruptly taking off her black dress and pulling down her panties.

The video concludes with the taxi driver laughing at the outrageous incident. It’s still unclear what exactly prompted the strange spectacle.

Also on rt.com Naked truth: Woman STRIPS NAKED in Walmart to prove she didn’t steal (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!