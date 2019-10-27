Another Syria ‘fairy tale’: Lee Camp marvels as media re-brands US-backed ‘moderate rebels’ as Turkey-aligned militants

US-backed “moderate rebels” have been re-branded as barbarians now that they are leading Turkey’s assault on Kurdish militias in Syria. The narrative change exposes the media’s own fairy tales about Syria, Lee Camp said.

As the host of Redacted Tonight noted, “We birthed the vast majority of these gruesome killers” now fighting the Kurds in northern Syria – an inconvenient reality that conflicts with the media’s new narrative.

Moderate rebels are a myth that we’ve been sold by our US propaganda machine… our neocons and neoliberals, along with a servile corporate media, have spent years trying to convince us of fairy tales in Syria.

