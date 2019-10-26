Excluding Havana, Washington bans all US flights to Cuba

Washington has barred US flights to all cities in Cuba with the exception of its capital, Havana, in another Trump administration jab at the legacy of former US President Barack Obama, who eased a longstanding embargo on Cuba.

Announcing the decision in a tweet on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the action would “prevent the Castro regime from profiting from U.S. air travel and using the revenues to repress the Cuban people.”

“Today, I asked [Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao] to suspend scheduled air service between the U.S. and all Cuban airports, except Havana’s Jose Martí Airport,” Pompeo added in the tweet.

In addition to ramping up hostilities with Cuba – reversing an Obama era decision to pursue better relations – Washington has taken aim at other major policies of the previous commander in chief, including a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, which President Trump repeatedly slammed as the “worst deal in history.”

Though Washington re-established diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2015, travel to the country remained somewhat restricted under US law prior to Friday’s decision.

