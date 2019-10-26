 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Excluding Havana, Washington bans all US flights to Cuba

26 Oct, 2019 06:01
Get short URL
Excluding Havana, Washington bans all US flights to Cuba
©  Reuters / Tom Brenner;  Reuters / Ivan Alvarado
Washington has barred US flights to all cities in Cuba with the exception of its capital, Havana, in another Trump administration jab at the legacy of former US President Barack Obama, who eased a longstanding embargo on Cuba.

Announcing the decision in a tweet on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the action would “prevent the Castro regime from profiting from U.S. air travel and using the revenues to repress the Cuban people.”

“Today, I asked [Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao] to suspend scheduled air service between the U.S. and all Cuban airports, except Havana’s Jose Martí Airport,” Pompeo added in the tweet.

In addition to ramping up hostilities with Cuba – reversing an Obama era decision to pursue better relations – Washington has taken aim at other major policies of the previous commander in chief, including a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, which President Trump repeatedly slammed as the “worst deal in history.”

Also on rt.com US sanctions bite into Cuban healthcare – despite claims they only affect leadership

Though Washington re-established diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2015, travel to the country remained somewhat restricted under US law prior to Friday’s decision.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies