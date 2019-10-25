 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police chief shoots own son dead INSIDE police station in India

25 Oct, 2019 07:59
File photo: © Skitterphoto from Pexels
The community of Gorakhpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh is in shock after a local police chief reportedly shot his own son dead during an altercation in the local precinct.

It’s not clear what sparked the heated argument between the pair which led to the younger man’s death. The chief has been arrested and his weapon seized pending a criminal investigation. 

“He had an altercation with his son during which a shot was fired,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gorakhpur Sumit Shukla said. “The son died on the spot.”

