No Turkish delight: Italian MEP suspended for throwing box of chocolates in protest over Syria op (VIDEO)

25 Oct, 2019 05:51
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Vincent Kessler
Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring targeting Kurdish-led militias in Syria was largely met with criticism, but one member of the European Parliament expressed his anger by throwing a box of chocolates from Ankara’s delegation.

Angelo Ciocca, a member of the Italian Lega Nord party, delivered an emotional speech to protest the operation launched by Ankara to create what Turkey describes as a 32-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria.

As he spoke, he vigorously waved a box of chocolates that he said were a present the Turkish delegation gave parliamentarians a few weeks prior. He then stormed to the center of the chamber to throw the box while shouting: “No to this, Turkey! No to this, Turkey!”

Other MEPs did not appreciate his stunt.

European Parliament President David Sassoli called Ciocca’s behavior “disrespectful” and “unacceptable,” saying it damaged the reputation of the institution. He also penalized Ciocca by suspending him for five days and stripping him of 10 days of his daily allowance.

The Italian MEP is no stranger to controversial protest stunts. In 2018, he trampled on a letter from the EU commissioner for economic and monetary affairs, Pierre Moscovici, in which the European official rejected Italy’s financial law.

