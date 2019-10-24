 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Eswatini princess freestyle RAPPING for RT’s correspondent

24 Oct, 2019 18:00
© YouTube / RT
The information and communications minister of Eswatini, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, found time to impress RT’s crew with her rapping skills in between talking business at the Africa-Russia summit.

Princess Sikhanyiso – the eldest of over 25 children of the country’s King Mswati III – represented her homeland, formerly called Swaziland, at the Sochi summit, which brought together all the countries of the African continent.

The princess has been actively involved in her country’s politics since the mid-2010s after a rebellious young adulthood abroad, running a foundation focused on helping the country’s girls and women, but there’s much more to the princess than her government role and charitable efforts.

Princess Sikhanyiso is actually a well-known rap performer in her country, going by the alias Pashu. RT’s crew did not miss the opportunity to get a performance from her, and the princess was not shy in delivering.

Watch the exclusive live performance below:

