Putin greets African leaders in their traditional clothes as they arrive at Sochi economic summit (PHOTOS)

Follow RT on

Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by the leaders of 54 African nations who gathered for a major economic forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Talks range from multibillion dollar trade deals to joint infrastructure projects and further investment opportunities. Here are some photos from the economic ‘bridge-building’ event. Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!