Putin greets African leaders in their traditional clothes as they arrive at Sochi economic summit (PHOTOS)

24 Oct, 2019 12:02
Vladimir Putin with Niger’s president Mahamadou Issoufou and his spouse. © Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by the leaders of 54 African nations who gathered for a major economic forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Talks range from multibillion dollar trade deals to joint infrastructure projects and further investment opportunities.

Here are some photos from the economic ‘bridge-building’ event.

Vladimir Putin with Gambian President Adama Barrow. © Sergei Chirikov/ Pool / Reuters
Vladimir Putin with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and his spouse. © Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik
Attendees at the Russia-Africa economic summit in Sochi, Russia. © Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik
Vladimir Putin with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. © Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik / Reuters

