Serbian Insta-star jailed over STASH OF GUNS allegedly intended for organized crime syndicate (PHOTOS)

Singer and Instagram star Radojka Kecman and her friend have been jailed after Serbian police discovered assault rifles, pistols, silencers and ammo at her apartment, reportedly intended for a crime syndicate in Montenegro.

A judge ordered Kecman, 25, held for 30 days on charges of illegal possession, manufacturing and trafficking of weapons and explosives. Police found two assault rifles in her apartment in Novi Sad, during a raid last week.

That was only the beginning, however. The real motherlode was struck during the second raid, at the house of her acquaintance Svetozar Zivkovic in the village of Bajmok near Subotica. There, police confiscated eleven Kalashnikovs, 11 air pistols converted to firearms, ten silencers, and a large quantity of ammunition, according to the Serbian Ministry of Interior (MUP). They identified Zivkovic, 59, as a citizen of Sweden.

Kecman, 25, is a small-time singer better known for her risque Instagram photos, which have managed to attract over 20,000 followers. She is often photographed in the company of more famous local music and film personalities.

One of the confiscated rifles was covered with white varnish, Serbian tabloids reported citing an anonymous police source, adding that this “trick” is often used by criminals to make the weapons easier to burn and thus cover their tracks.

On Wednesday, the Montenegrin newspaper Borba claimed that the weapons may have been intended for the so-called Skaljar Clan, an organized crime group based in Kotor. The Skaljars have reportedly been feuding with another Kotor-based gang since 2014, over the disappearance of some 200 kilos of cocaine from their safehouse from Valencia, Spain.

