Russian & Syrian forces to enter Turkey operation zone starting Wednesday – Putin-Erdogan agreement
Triple Talaq: Muslim group take Supreme Court challenge against Indian law banning ‘Instant divorce’

22 Oct, 2019 15:58
Triple Talaq: Muslim group take Supreme Court challenge against Indian law banning ‘Instant divorce’
A demonstration against the 'Triple Talaq' Act. © Global Look Press
A Muslim organization has filed a plea in India’s Supreme Court in a bid to strike down the so-called Triple Talaq law, which bans the practice of instant divorce for men in Islam.

A Muslim man divorcing his wife by simply saying ‘Talaq’ three times was banned by the court in 2017 and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act made it illegal when it was passed by parliament earlier this year. 

Any man found guilty of using the quickee separation method can be punished with up to three years in prison and a fine.

But the law has outraged many Muslims, who strongly resisted it in parliament. Now the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has taken the next step by challenging the law’s constitutional validity in the Supreme Court.

The group argues that the law offends four separate articles of the Indian constitution and wrongfully interferes in Muslim Personal Law.

Having struck down Triple Talaq just over two years ago, the court will now examine whether the law brought in to ban it is unconstitutional.

“If 20 Islamic countries can ban Triple Talaq, why can’t India? Even Mohammad the Prophet said that triple talaq is a sin,” India’s minister for legal affairs, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said when parliament voted on the act earlier this year.

