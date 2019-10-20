Menstrual cycles are for everyone? ‘Always’ removes female symbol from sanitary pads following trans activists’ complaints

Women’s products maker Always is at the center of a fresh feminist v transgender skirmish, after caving in to trans activists’ outrage and removing the ‘discriminatory’ Venus symbol from its packaging.

The company will drop the universally recognized symbol from December, following an onslaught of tweets insisting that women aren’t the only ones who menstruate.

hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn (@phiddies) October 13, 2019

The decision may have appeased a handful of PC keyboard activists, but it has apparently enraged the bulk of the company’s customer base – women, that is.

Time to boycott @always. They've abandoned biological women in their rush to to leap aboard the Woke bandwagon. Political correctness gone mad, and I hope consumers punish them severely!!! https://t.co/IQowD5P7Rh — Lord Humbug II (@JanekPhoto) October 20, 2019

Who gets offended or stressed by the symbol for female? I’ll tell you. Morons. Get a freaking life and stop embarrassing normal trans folk, you plonkers#OwnGoal#Trans#Alwaypic.twitter.com/Hvm5bVbqKX — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) October 20, 2019

Feminist campaigner Julie Bindel told the Mail on Sunday that the move is akin to “denying the existence” of women.

“We’re now moving towards the total elimination of women’s biology. The women’s symbol has been used by feminists for decades. This is pure cowardice and virtue signaling from these big corporate brands who are capitulating to the trans agenda,” she added.

The rush to acquiesce to PC crusaders has led to commentators – even some who identify as trans – to argue that the extreme activism is harming, rather than helping, the trans community.

