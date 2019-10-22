 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Lebanon protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to frightened child amid heated protests sparked by tax hikes (PHOTOS)

22 Oct, 2019 03:35
Get short URL
WATCH Lebanon protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to frightened child amid heated protests sparked by tax hikes (PHOTOS)
Demonstrators at an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 21, 2019. ©  Reuters / Ali Hashisho
Amid days of passionate protests in Lebanon over new taxes, demonstrators took a short break from shouting anti-government slogans to serenade a scared child, breaking into an impromptu rendition of “Baby Shark.”

As thousands took to the streets of Beirut last weekend to demand a repeal to the tax hikes, the commotion was a bit too much for one young bystander, 15-month-old Robin Jabbour, who was with his mother when a crowd of protesters approached her car.

“I have a baby, don’t be too loud,” his mother pleaded with the group of several dozen protesters, according to CNN, but realizing a little boy was in the car, the men instead erupted into song, clapping and chanting the words to the children’s song, now known virtually worldwide.

The incident has turned the whimsical tune into something of a mock anthem for the protests, with videos posted on social media showing demonstrators singing together en masse.

The public display of discontent kicked off following proposals to raise taxes on the use of internet calling services such as WhatsApp, and to increase the country’s value added tax (VAT) from 11 to 15 percent. Though the demonstrations initially focused on the new fees – garnering it the title of “Tax Intifada” in media reports – they soon broadened to more general complaints about government corruption and mismanagement.

Since last Thursday, hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered in the streets, with many erecting barricades with burning tires, shutting down roads across the country. Demonstrators have clashed intermittently with security forces.

Much of the anger has been directed at Prime Minister Saad Hariri, whose cabinet passed emergency reforms on Monday in hopes of addressing the public outcry.

Demonstrators carry national flags during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 21, 2019. ©  Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

The 17-point reform plan repealed some of the tax proposals, slashed the salaries of ministers and lawmakers in half, introduced new taxes on profits in the banking sector and made other efforts to rein in the government’s budget deficit. Lebanon currently has one of the largest public debts as a share of economic output in the world.

A general view of demonstrators during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 20, 2019. ©  Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

“You are the compass and ... your movement frankly is what led us to this decision today,” Hariri said in a televised address on Monday, adding that while the reforms will not meet all of the protesters’ demands, they are a significant step toward fighting corruption and waste.

Schools, banks and other businesses remained closed on Monday, along with a number of roads across the country, as street protests appear set to continue, despite Monday’s emergency reforms.

Also on rt.com Lebanon’s ‘tax intifada’: Beirut aflame as protesters call for ‘downfall of the regime’ (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies