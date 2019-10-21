 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Brazil plane crash leaves 3 dead after aircraft slams into cars (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

21 Oct, 2019 12:57
Get short URL
Brazil plane crash leaves 3 dead after aircraft slams into cars (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
Firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze, FILE PHOTO. © ZUMAPRESS.com/Global Look Press
At least three people have died after a small plane crashed into a residential street and burst into flames in Belo Horizonte in Brazil.

The aircraft smashed into a street in the Caicara area just minutes after taking off from the nearby Carlos Prates Airport on Monday morning.

A spokesperson from the local fire department said that the plane flew directly into vehicles at an intersection in a residential area, reports Estado de Minas.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and photos and videos on social media show that multiple blazes broke out. Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two explosions.

“We tried to put out the fire, there was a lot of explosions and we couldn't help anymore,” local resident Carlos Henrique Pacheco Diniz, told the Globo news outlet. 

Remarkably, the area was the scene of another plane crash in April which left one person dead.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies