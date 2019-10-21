Brazil plane crash leaves 3 dead after aircraft slams into cars (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

At least three people have died after a small plane crashed into a residential street and burst into flames in Belo Horizonte in Brazil.

The aircraft smashed into a street in the Caicara area just minutes after taking off from the nearby Carlos Prates Airport on Monday morning.

A spokesperson from the local fire department said that the plane flew directly into vehicles at an intersection in a residential area, reports Estado de Minas.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and photos and videos on social media show that multiple blazes broke out. Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two explosions.

“We tried to put out the fire, there was a lot of explosions and we couldn't help anymore,” local resident Carlos Henrique Pacheco Diniz, told the Globo news outlet.

Remarkably, the area was the scene of another plane crash in April which left one person dead.

Mais um avião que caiu na Rua Minerva - Caiçara. Bateu em um carro e aparentemente pegou pedestres. Muito triste. pic.twitter.com/TKVA5X4ErR — Marina Marques (@marinamarqs) October 21, 2019

