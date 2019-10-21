PM Modi warns against efforts to ‘demonize’ technology in India, says AI can be harnessed to benefit mankind

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken out against anti-technology sentiment in his country, arguing that the debate over artificial intelligence (AI) is needlessly pessimistic.

Speaking at his official residence during the launch of a new book on the subject, Modi told attendees that a “major effort is being made to demonize technology. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear.”

He stressed that concerns about the potential of rogue or dangerous AI systems have stemmed from a poor understanding of what the technology offers to the world.

“The debate should be on how to create a bridge between artificial intelligence and human intentions,” he said. Technology, according to Modi, can be used “for everyone’s development.”

His comments were part of a launch event for a new book, ‘Bridgital Nation,’ which envisages India becoming a leading economic power by 2030 thanks to the country’s decision to embrace advanced technology.

