Protesters hurl petrol bombs at police station as Hong Kong descends into chaos (VIDEOS)

Masked activists threw Molotov cocktails at a police station during the latest anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. Riot cops used tear gas to try to restore order to the city’s besieged streets.

Footage released by Ruptly shows several protesters hurling petrol bombs over the fence around the Tsim Sha Sui police station, resulting in several small blazes around the compound. Police were quick to put out the fire, and deployed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the mob.

The harrowing scenes were part of a massive demonstration that saw tens of thousands take to the street on Sunday.

In another video, protesters throw a Molotov cocktail at a group of riot police, setting fire to the footwear of several officers. The cops are then seen trying to frantically put out the flames.

The semi-autonomous territory has been rocked by demonstrations since March. Originally aimed at stopping an extradition bill with mainland China, the protests have become increasingly violent, with activists taking a broader anti-Beijing stance.

