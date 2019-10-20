Protesters hurl petrol bombs at police station as Hong Kong descends into chaos (VIDEOS)
Footage released by Ruptly shows several protesters hurling petrol bombs over the fence around the Tsim Sha Sui police station, resulting in several small blazes around the compound. Police were quick to put out the fire, and deployed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the mob.
The harrowing scenes were part of a massive demonstration that saw tens of thousands take to the street on Sunday.
The moment a Molotov cocktail hit the riot police frontlines from above on Sunday. #hongkong#hongkongprotests#antiELAB#china Vid: HKFP.— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) October 20, 2019
In full: https://t.co/8TNWTji0onpic.twitter.com/OnJHh3FUzH
In another video, protesters throw a Molotov cocktail at a group of riot police, setting fire to the footwear of several officers. The cops are then seen trying to frantically put out the flames.
The semi-autonomous territory has been rocked by demonstrations since March. Originally aimed at stopping an extradition bill with mainland China, the protests have become increasingly violent, with activists taking a broader anti-Beijing stance.
