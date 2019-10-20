Clashes along Kashmir border as India claims 2 soldiers & 1 civilian killed in Pakistani attack

The Indian military has accused Pakistan of a ceasefire violation in Kashmir that killed two of its soldiers and left one civilian dead. Islamabad says India killed six civilians in the cross-border skirmish.

New Delhi claims that the incident, which occurred in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC), was instigated by an unprovoked attack from Pakistan. Indian Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said that the country’s forces “retaliated strongly” early on Sunday in response to the alleged ceasefire violation.

“Our troops retaliated strongly, causing heavy damage and casualties to the enemy,” Kalia said.

Islamabad appears to dispute the claim that it sparked the brief skirmish. Raja Farooq Haider, prime minister of Pakistan’s Azad Kashmir region, wrote in a tweet that Indian soldiers had gone “berserk” and were responsible for “savagery” that resulted in the deaths of several civilians.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have flared since August, when New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s special status. India says the move was necessary to rid the region of terrorism.

