 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Chile military declares curfew, president vows to reverse transport fare hike after mayhem in Santiago (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

20 Oct, 2019 01:10
Get short URL
©  Reuters / Rodrigo Garrido
The general in charge of security in Santiago has declared a curfew in the capital and its suburbs, after president Sebastian Pinera tried to deescalate flaming tensions, promising to scrap the controversial metro ride price hike.

“We invite all people to return to their homes to evaluate the measures the government has announced and look after their families and their homes,” General Javier Iturriaga del Campo said, announcing a mandatory curfew between 10pm and 7am on Saturday night.

The president earlier stopped short of calling a curfew – but in order to defuse tensions promised that his government will reverse the contentious price hikes for metro rides introduced early October.

A demonstrator runs past police water cannons and tear gas deployed during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019 ©  Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

Santiago is under a state of emergency since Friday night, when crowds of protesters clashed with riot police, set fires, looted and destroyed public infrastructure in the capital – and the violence risked spilling to other Chilean cities.

Also on rt.com Santiago in flames: Chile declares state of emergency as violent protests rock capital (PHOTOS)

Smoke from a fire at a supermarket rises to the sky during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19, 2019 ©  Reuters / Rodrigo Garrido

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies