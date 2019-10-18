Macron found out about US withdrawal from northern Syria thanks to Twitter

French President Emmanual Macron has revealed that the first time he learned of the Trump administration’s decision to pull back US troops in the northeast of Syria was on Twitter, “like everyone else.”

Speaking to the media after the Brexit-dominated European Council summit in Brussels on Friday, Macron described the Turkish offensive into northern Syria, following the US decision, as “madness.”

He also criticized NATO’s position in the debacle and its inability to react to the unfolding situation as a “serious mistake” that “weakens our credibility to find partners on the ground who will be by our side thinking they are protected in the long-term.”

“So that raises questions on how NATO functions,” Macron added.

The French leader said he would join with Britain’s Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in meeting with the Turkish president in the coming weeks “to bring [Turkey] back to a reasonable position.”

