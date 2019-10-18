 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia cathedral shut down by Catalan ‘Picnic for the Republic’ protesters (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 11:07
Get short URL
Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia cathedral shut down by Catalan ‘Picnic for the Republic’ protesters (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Catalonia protesters outside the Sagrada Familia on October 18, 2019 © REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia basilica has been shut down amid a general strike across the region; it follows four nights of protests over the sentencing of Catalonian separatist leaders by the Spanish Supreme Court.

A group known as ‘Picnic for the Republic’ has set up outside the iconic cathedral, blocking access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The site’s administration tweeted that access can no longer be guaranteed and that tickets will be refunded.

Until Friday, protests had targeted important transport infrastructure, including Barcelona’s El Prat airport, as well as its metro system, and surrounding highways, however, a “nationwide strike” called by several major pro-independence unions is expected to receive widespread support.

Catalonian car manufacturer Seat suspended operations on Thursday evening.

Also on rt.com Flaming barricades & tensions: Unrest continues to grip Barcelona after Spain jails pro-independence Catalan leaders (VIDEOS)

The unrest began Monday after nine separatist leaders were sentenced to a cumulative 100-year prison sentence. On Friday morning, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont presented himself to authorities in Belgium, where he is currently in exile, following the reissue of a European arrest warrant by the Spanish Supreme Court.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies