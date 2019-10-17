 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deep-sea dining: Octopods filmed FEASTING on dead whale carcass (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

17 Oct, 2019 12:42
© Courtesy NautilusLive.org
A group of deep-sea scavengers were spotted feasting on the remains of a whale by ocean researchers who looked on as the fish, octopods, and marine worms picked the huge carcass clean.

The Nautilus Live team filmed their macabre encounter during a livestream of their underwater explorations off the coast of California, and crew members can be heard gasping in awe at the exciting scene rarely caught on camera.

Close-up shots show octopuses clamped on to the skeletal remains of the giant mammal, identified by the marine experts as a baleen whale. Osedax, or ‘bone-eating’, worms are also hard at work living up to their name, boring into the last remnants of the whale.

There are about 15 known species of baleen whales swimming in the world’s oceans, with some growing as long as 31 meters (102 feet) and weighing up to 190 tons.

