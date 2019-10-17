YouTube outage deprives anguished users of the ability to comment & like videos, follow recommendations

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2019 00:58
A YouTube outage has taken out the comments sections and recommendations on videos, leaving many users with no choice but to make their own decisions on what to watch next.

YouTube’s comment sections and recommendation algorithms were unavailable to some users on Wednesday, leaving them with no all-knowing algorithm to guide their viewing decisions. 

Viewers deprived of the ability to leave insightful, witty comments took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Deprived even of the opportunity to register their approval with a “like” or “dislike,” they complained about the “full of problems” platform.

Barred from following the platform’s recommendations into a wormhole of radicalization, some made do with their own conspiracy theories. “Exactly one year ago, YouTube was temporarily down,” one user mused.

