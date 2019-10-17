YouTube outage deprives anguished users of the ability to comment & like videos, follow recommendations
YouTube’s comment sections and recommendation algorithms were unavailable to some users on Wednesday, leaving them with no all-knowing algorithm to guide their viewing decisions.
So...did #YouTube break for everyone else?— Blackbird (@BlackbirdFrost) October 16, 2019
I suddenly can't see anything below videos. No side bar either. Can't scroll down. Nothing. Videos play alright, but I get nothing BUT the video.
This only JUST started happening in the last half hour. pic.twitter.com/OhvQk4Ja2b
Viewers deprived of the ability to leave insightful, witty comments took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Millennials scream at the top of their lungs, proclaiming that is is in fact, the End of the World #YouTubeDOWN— Hydro Nova (@TheHydroNova) October 17, 2019
That is the news that is brought to you by me on today, the #PronounsDay
Maybe a #Meltdown has occurred, or people are too busy with #TheMaskedSinger to care atm.😒
Deprived even of the opportunity to register their approval with a “like” or “dislike,” they complained about the “full of problems” platform.
I cant sleep unless I spend an hour scrolling through videos I don't have time to watch. #YouTubeDOWN— TonyTea (@tonytea) October 17, 2019
Is anyone else having this problem where they go to watch a video on Youtube and u can't scroll down, or see recommendations on the side or even open up subscriptions? pic.twitter.com/xs2zDzGMN3— Torie (@toriegarcia89) October 17, 2019
The YouTube platform is currently broken. Everything except the actual video is showing blank. This includes blank comments and video suggestions. It is not possible to click 'Like' or upvote. #YouTubeDOWN— Mark Trent (@trentster) October 17, 2019
Seems censoring content providers is tricky coding work.
Barred from following the platform’s recommendations into a wormhole of radicalization, some made do with their own conspiracy theories. “Exactly one year ago, YouTube was temporarily down,” one user mused.
Exactly one year ago, YouTube was temporarily down.— Matt Cosman (@CosToons) October 17, 2019
And it's happening again, kinda. Except this time, only certain parts are loading.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!