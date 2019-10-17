YouTube outage deprives anguished users of the ability to comment & like videos, follow recommendations

A YouTube outage has taken out the comments sections and recommendations on videos, leaving many users with no choice but to make their own decisions on what to watch next.

YouTube’s comment sections and recommendation algorithms were unavailable to some users on Wednesday, leaving them with no all-knowing algorithm to guide their viewing decisions.

So...did #YouTube break for everyone else?



I suddenly can't see anything below videos. No side bar either. Can't scroll down. Nothing. Videos play alright, but I get nothing BUT the video.



This only JUST started happening in the last half hour. pic.twitter.com/OhvQk4Ja2b — Blackbird (@BlackbirdFrost) October 16, 2019

Viewers deprived of the ability to leave insightful, witty comments took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Millennials scream at the top of their lungs, proclaiming that is is in fact, the End of the World #YouTubeDOWN



That is the news that is brought to you by me on today, the #PronounsDay

Maybe a #Meltdown has occurred, or people are too busy with #TheMaskedSinger to care atm.😒 — Hydro Nova (@TheHydroNova) October 17, 2019

Deprived even of the opportunity to register their approval with a “like” or “dislike,” they complained about the “full of problems” platform.

I cant sleep unless I spend an hour scrolling through videos I don't have time to watch. #YouTubeDOWN — TonyTea (@tonytea) October 17, 2019

Is anyone else having this problem where they go to watch a video on Youtube and u can't scroll down, or see recommendations on the side or even open up subscriptions? pic.twitter.com/xs2zDzGMN3 — Torie (@toriegarcia89) October 17, 2019

The YouTube platform is currently broken. Everything except the actual video is showing blank. This includes blank comments and video suggestions. It is not possible to click 'Like' or upvote. #YouTubeDOWN



Seems censoring content providers is tricky coding work. — Mark Trent (@trentster) October 17, 2019

Barred from following the platform’s recommendations into a wormhole of radicalization, some made do with their own conspiracy theories. “Exactly one year ago, YouTube was temporarily down,” one user mused.

Exactly one year ago, YouTube was temporarily down.



And it's happening again, kinda. Except this time, only certain parts are loading. — Matt Cosman (@CosToons) October 17, 2019

