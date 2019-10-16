﻿Toilet rolls & tensions fly high in Barcelona amid fresh rallies in support of jailed pro-independence leaders (WATCH LIVE)

Defying Madrid’s demand to “firmly” keep order, supporters of jailed Catalan pro-independence leaders launched a fresh rally in Barcelona. The protest later turned into scuffles with police and barricades were also set ablaze.

The unrest is gripping the Catalan capital, as well as other cities, for the third consecutive day. The mass rallies were sparked by Spain’s Supreme Court’s Monday ruling that sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence top brass to jail terms between nine and 13 years over their roles in the failed 2017 independence bid.

On Wednesday, the demonstrators were seen throwing hundreds of white paper toilet rolls into the air during the gathering in central Barcelona. The bizarre performance meant “there is a lot that needs cleaning up,” according to the protest organizers.

Riot police were also dispatched to the scene en-masse. Law enforcement officers have been pelted with various projectiles as well, and scuffles between protesters and police have erupted multiple times.

Venting their anger and trying to draw attention to their cause, the protesters also destroyed road signs and set improvised barricades alight.

The police, in turn, repeatedly charged at the protesters with batons drawn, and were also seen shooting at the crowds with pump-action shotguns and larger-caliber devices, resembling the notorious ‘Flash-Ball’ launchers that left many maimed during the Yellow Vests protests in France.

It was not immediately clear what ammunition Spanish police used. Several protesters were apparently injured and were seen being led away by their comrades while visibly limping.

