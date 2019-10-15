Protesters shut down key Catalonian transport routes after night of violence (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Following a night of violence across Catalonia in response to the sentencing of the failed secession movement’s leadership, more protests have taken place across the region on Tuesday, targeting transport infrastructure.

There were widespread violent clashes across Barcelona on Monday evening with the city’s El Prat airport a major flashpoint after nine leaders of the pro-independence movement were handed prison sentences totalling almost 100 years for their role in a failed secession bid in 2017.

So far on Tuesday, at least 45 flights have been canceled. Meanwhile, multiple highways including the C-17 and C-25 in Gurb, as well as the C-65 near Cassa de Selva, have been blocked off by protesters, while other major transport infrastructure in the region has also been affected.

A group of some 50 students have locked themselves in to the rectory at the University of Lleida. At least three people were arrested on Tuesday morning for their part in various protests targeting transport infrastructure, including the Barcelona city metro.

In total, 131 protesters and 40 police officers were injured in the violence on Monday night.

The pro-independence group called “Tsunami Democratic” announced via Twitter that it had begun a “cycle of nonviolent civil disobedience” in protest at the Supreme Court convictions, and vowed there would be more protests to come.

