At least 4 killed, 6 injured in chemical plant explosion in China (VIDEO)

At least four people have been killed and a further six injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China on Tuesday.

Two seriously injured people remain in critical condition following the incident in Yulin. The exact cause of the explosion is unknown.

Video purportedly from the scene shows the extent of the devastation, as nothing but a shell of the facility remains.

4 killed, 6 injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Yulin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. pic.twitter.com/HqZirASIvg — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 15, 2019

Rescue operations are reportedly still underway as authorities search for any additional survivors of the blast.

Also on rt.com Dozens dead, hundreds injured in huge explosion at Chinese chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!