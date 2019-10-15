 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 4 killed, 6 injured in chemical plant explosion in China (VIDEO)

15 Oct, 2019 07:22
File photo © Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
At least four people have been killed and a further six injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China on Tuesday.

Two seriously injured people remain in critical condition following the incident in Yulin. The exact cause of the explosion is unknown. 

Video purportedly from the scene shows the extent of the devastation, as nothing but a shell of the facility remains.

Rescue operations are reportedly still underway as authorities search for any additional survivors of the blast.

