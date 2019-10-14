 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Sounds grate! Saudi military orchestra welcomes Putin with Russia’s anthem... or at least it tries to (VIDEOS)

14 Oct, 2019 18:28
Get short URL
Sounds grate! Saudi military orchestra welcomes Putin with Russia’s anthem... or at least it tries to (VIDEOS)
© YouTube / RT
President Vladimir Putin has been greeted in Saudi Arabia by a dodgy rendition of the Russian national anthem. The performance was far from stellar – but still merely mediocre, compared to some of the worst-ever anthem fails.

The unexpected ear-shattering performance of the country’s anthem awaited Russia’s president at the Saudi royal palace as he met King Salman on Monday. An entire military orchestra, accompanied by a sizeable honor guard detachment, performed for the two leaders right inside the palace – and their rendition of the Russian anthem turned out to be a bit off – to put it mildly.

To be fair, the anthem was somewhat recognizable – in the beginning, at least. It seems the Saudi royal orchestra has learned something from the utterly shameful version of the US national anthem it performed back in 2017 to greet US President Donald Trump.

That performance of the US anthem was arguably on a par with the notoriously disastrous renditions of national anthems repeatedly produced by an Egyptian military orchestra. Back in 2015, they slaughtered the Russian anthem, ‘spicing up’ Putin’s visit.

And, in 2016, they ripped apart the Marseillaise, subjecting then-president of France Francois Hollande to a round of aural torture.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies