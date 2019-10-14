Former Playboy model running for President of Croatia vows to legalize marijuana and prostitution

Ava Karabatic, a former Playboy model, reality TV star and artist has thrown her hat in the ring for the 2020 Croatian presidential elections on a broad platform targeting the country’s youth vote.

The 31-year-old former model made the announcement via her Instagram account and personal blog.

The central tenets of her platform include increasing exports and reducing imports, while improving youth employment, entering the Schengen area and banning abortions after six weeks. She also plans to legalize marijuana and prostitution to keep sex workers safe and boost tax revenues.

“I have decided I will run for president,” Karabatic wrote. “Politics is my second love. I can no longer look at all those bad things that happen to my country. <...> Young people are leaving, the birth rate is falling.”

Describing herself as the “perfect choice for President of the Republic of Croatia” Karabatic will face tough opposition from incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, 51, who has enjoyed her own share of international fame.

Many of Karabatic’s policy ideas appear to be rather progressive in nature. While she believes that “marijuana has a healing effect on people,” she acknowledges that her proposed abortion legislation might prove divisive, but claims she is not afraid to stand by her convictions.

“For me, abortion after week 6 is murder and moral bottom... Of course, this would not apply to raped women and if incest occurred.”

