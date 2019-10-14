 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former Playboy model running for President of Croatia vows to legalize marijuana and prostitution

14 Oct, 2019 13:39
Get short URL
Former Playboy model running for President of Croatia vows to legalize marijuana and prostitution
© Instagram / Ava Karabatic
Ava Karabatic, a former Playboy model, reality TV star and artist has thrown her hat in the ring for the 2020 Croatian presidential elections on a broad platform targeting the country’s youth vote.

The 31-year-old former model made the announcement via her Instagram account and personal blog.

View this post on Instagram

💫💎💥

A post shared by Ava Karabatić (@ava_karabatic_official) on

The central tenets of her platform include increasing exports and reducing imports, while improving youth employment, entering the Schengen area and banning abortions after six weeks. She also plans to legalize marijuana and prostitution to keep sex workers safe and boost tax revenues.

View this post on Instagram

Obdukcija Jane Doe 2

A post shared by Ava Karabatić (@ava_karabatic_official) on

“I have decided I will run for president,” Karabatic wrote. “Politics is my second love. I can no longer look at all those bad things that happen to my country. <...> Young people are leaving, the birth rate is falling.”

View this post on Instagram

🍓 Makeup: @makeup_danijela011

A post shared by Ava Karabatić (@ava_karabatic_official) on

Describing herself as the “perfect choice for President of the Republic of Croatia” Karabatic will face tough opposition from incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, 51, who has enjoyed her own share of international fame.

Also on rt.com Hold the front page! Croatian president grabs 25% more headlines than Modric at WC final

Many of Karabatic’s policy ideas appear to be rather progressive in nature. While she believes that “marijuana has a healing effect on people,” she acknowledges that her proposed abortion legislation might prove divisive, but claims she is not afraid to stand by her convictions.

View this post on Instagram

Kako ste mi, jel' se kupate?

A post shared by Ava Karabatić (@ava_karabatic_official) on

“For me, abortion after week 6 is murder and moral bottom... Of course, this would not apply to raped women and if incest occurred.”

View this post on Instagram

✖💎

A post shared by Ava Karabatić (@ava_karabatic_official) on

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies