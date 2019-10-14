Spain sentences Catalan separatist leader to 13yrs in prison while Puigdemont remains in exile

Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by Spain's Supreme Court for his role in the attempted secession by authorities in Barcelona in 2017.

Junqueras was among nine separatist leaders who were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition for their part in the region's failed 2017 independence bid which captured headlines around the world.

Also on rt.com Tens of thousands rally in Barcelona to back independence on Catalan holiday (PHOTOS)

A further three defendants were found guilty of disobedience but were not handed prison sentences. Meanwhile, the former regional president and face of the separatist movement Carles Puigdemont remains in exile in Belgium. In a statement in response to the sentencing, he described the 100 years of total prison time for the former leaders as an "atrocity."

MORE TO FOLLOW