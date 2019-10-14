Florida Congressman congratulates US Navy with picture of Russian battleship Pyotr Velikiy

Using stock photo might have played a bad joke with Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fl) who wished a happy birthday to US Navy in a tweet using a picture of Russian battleship Pyotr Velikiy.

The tweet appeared on the morning of October 13 when US Navy was celebrating its 244th birthday. It was soon deleted, but not before Politico’s deputy defense editor Dave Brown called it out noting “That's the Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy.”

That's the Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy pic.twitter.com/FJKsRYU1g0 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 13, 2019

Mast, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both of his legs and a finger during a blast in Afghanistan, made another congratulatory tweet using the official video of US Navy. But it was too late.

But commenters on social media were slamming the Purple Heart recipient big time for this blunder, especially since he already had ‘a Russian connection.’ Mast received a $2,173 donation in 2018 from an “Igor Furman.” Prosecutors insist this is the Furman, a Ukrainian businessman and an associate of Rudi Giuliani, who was arrested on Wednesday with several associates. They were charged with funneling illegal foreign contributions to Republican PACs in the runup to the 2018 midterm elections. Mast’s spokesperson said the congressman would return the donation that he had received through the “Protect the House” fundraising committee.

While the Resistance commenters were making sinister speculations, other internet sleuths suggested that the picture of the Russian battleship in a tweet might have resulted from a careless use of photo stocks. The image was apparently taken near Kronstadt Naval base in St. Petersburg a few years ago and then ended up at Shutterstock website with the ship's number and other markings removed.

not a fan of Mast but here is the image he used. items removed before he got it pic.twitter.com/pb0ktFHj8b — Sane Centrist (@sanecentrist) October 14, 2019

Pyotr Velikiy is a heavy nuclear missile cruiser and the flagship of Russia’s Northern Fleet. She is currently participating in the Barents Sea with 15 other ships and submarines.

