Ecuador govt agrees to repeal austerity law that sparked protests as indigenous groups pledge to stop rallies - UN representative
The negotiations brokered by UN started as the country's capital Quito started to remind more of a war zone after protests and clashes with police. President Lenin Moreno even left the capital for a short while moving the government as protesters ransacked administrative buildings.Also on rt.com Riots return to streets of Ecuador’s capital despite previously imposed curfew (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The parties agreed to create a commission to develop a new decree repealing the one that caused the discontent.
President Moreno said that the agreement included "sacrifices from each of the parties."
Una solución para la paz y para el país: el Gobierno sustituirá el decreto 883 por uno nuevo que contenga mecanismos para focalizar los recursos en quienes más los necesitan. ¡Se recobra la paz y se detienen el golpe correísta y la impunidad! #DialogarEsElCaminoECpic.twitter.com/QfeUJpUcMk— Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) October 14, 2019
The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), Jaime Vargas, said that anti-government mobilizations are being lifted throughout the territory.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW