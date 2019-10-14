Ecuador govt agrees to repeal austerity law that sparked protests as indigenous groups pledge to stop rallies - UN representative

Ecuadorian government agreed to terminate Executive Decree 883 that canceled fuel subsidies and prompted protests throughout the county for 11 days. Indigenous groups that led the rallies consented to stopping the mobilization.

The negotiations brokered by UN started as the country's capital Quito started to remind more of a war zone after protests and clashes with police. President Lenin Moreno even left the capital for a short while moving the government as protesters ransacked administrative buildings.

The parties agreed to create a commission to develop a new decree repealing the one that caused the discontent.

President Moreno said that the agreement included "sacrifices from each of the parties."

Una solución para la paz y para el país: el Gobierno sustituirá el decreto 883 por uno nuevo que contenga mecanismos para focalizar los recursos en quienes más los necesitan. ¡Se recobra la paz y se detienen el golpe correísta y la impunidad! #DialogarEsElCaminoECpic.twitter.com/QfeUJpUcMk — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) October 14, 2019

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), Jaime Vargas, said that anti-government mobilizations are being lifted throughout the territory.

