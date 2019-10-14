 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ecuador govt and indigenous groups reach deal: Austerity law to be repealed and protests stopped - UN representative
Ecuador govt agrees to repeal austerity law that sparked protests as indigenous groups pledge to stop rallies - UN representative

14 Oct, 2019 02:55
Ecuador govt agrees to repeal austerity law that sparked protests as indigenous groups pledge to stop rallies - UN representative
© REUTERS
Ecuadorian government agreed to terminate Executive Decree 883 that canceled fuel subsidies and prompted protests throughout the county for 11 days. Indigenous groups that led the rallies consented to stopping the mobilization.

The negotiations brokered by UN started as the country's capital Quito started to remind more of a war zone after protests and clashes with police. President Lenin Moreno even left the capital for a short while moving the government as protesters ransacked administrative buildings.

The parties agreed to create a commission to develop a new decree repealing the one that caused the discontent. 

President Moreno said that the agreement included "sacrifices from each of the parties." 

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), Jaime Vargas, said that anti-government mobilizations are being lifted throughout the territory.

