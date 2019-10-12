Indian PM Modi’s niece ROBBED by motorcycle riding thieves in New Delhi

The niece of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mugged by a pair of motorcycle-riding thieves in New Delhi on Saturday. The bandits made off with a bundle of cash, two mobile phones and some of the woman’s travel documents.

Damayanti Modi was accosted outside a hotel in the Civil Line area of the Indian capital by two robbers who escaped with her purse containing around Rs 56,000 ($788.20) in cash, two mobile phones and important documents.

Damayanti Modi said that she had to catch a flight to #Ahmedabad in the evening, but all her documents are now missing.

The highly connected woman told India Today TV that she was due to catch a flight to Ahmedabad in western India on Saturday, but all her proof of identity are now missing.

Damayanti is a daughter of Prime Minister Modi's brother and she had recently returned to Delhi from Amritsar. The high-profile mugging is the latest in a spate of similar snatching incidents that have been reported in various parts of Delhi.

