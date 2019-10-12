 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian PM Modi’s niece ROBBED by motorcycle riding thieves in New Delhi

12 Oct, 2019 17:05
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, FILE PHOTO. © Reuters
The niece of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mugged by a pair of motorcycle-riding thieves in New Delhi on Saturday. The bandits made off with a bundle of cash, two mobile phones and some of the woman’s travel documents.

Damayanti Modi was accosted outside a hotel in the Civil Line area of the Indian capital by two robbers who escaped with her purse containing around Rs 56,000 ($788.20) in cash, two mobile phones and important documents.

The highly connected woman told India Today TV that she was due to catch a flight to Ahmedabad in western India on Saturday, but all her proof of identity are now missing. 

Damayanti is a daughter of Prime Minister Modi's brother and she had recently returned to Delhi from Amritsar. The high-profile mugging is the latest in a spate of similar snatching incidents that have been reported in various parts of Delhi. 

