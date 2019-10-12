VIDEO of Indian PM Modi plogging at the beach before second day summit with China’s Xi goes viral

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted "plogging" – picking up trash while exercising – on a beach in the southern town of Mamallapuram ahead of his second day of meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The PM took to Twitter early on Saturday with a clip of himself doing the good deed, which went viral within minutes.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes,” the Prime Minister tweeted, adding “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!” and “Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.”

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.



Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.



Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!



Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

After his morning plog, the prime minister is slated to meet with China’s Xi for another day of informal talks, where they are expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, the situation in the disputed Kashmir region and the two country’s relations with the United States.

The two leaders held their first meeting on Friday, where Modi’s attire stole much of the show, donning a traditional outfit known as a “veshti.”

Today Modi ji dress up With Lungi (Vesti) and White shirt to Welcome Chinese President Xi Jiping . I want to see from tomorrow how many people will stop wears lungi ..Now Lungi also communal 😂😂🚩🚩#NarendraModi#TamilNadu#Tamil#TNWelcomesModi#lungi — Abhilash Reddy (@GOD4Devil) October 11, 2019

Prime Minister @narendramodi in Veshti! How many times before we have seen a Prime Minister preferring to wear Veshti and honor the tradition? Modi is becoming the trend setter in respecting traditions! #ModixijinpingMeet#TNWelcomesModipic.twitter.com/ypnk9wh3mG — Saiganesh சாய்கணேஷ் (@im_saiganesh) October 11, 2019

The PM’s morning excursions are not his only foray into public health. Last month, Modi urged Indians to participate in two-kilometer jogs to promote both healthy exercise as well as a trash pick-up initiative.

