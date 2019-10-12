 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

VIDEO of Indian PM Modi plogging at the beach before second day summit with China’s Xi goes viral

12 Oct, 2019 04:29
Get short URL
VIDEO of Indian PM Modi plogging at the beach before second day summit with China’s Xi goes viral
©  Twitter / Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted "plogging" – picking up trash while exercising – on a beach in the southern town of Mamallapuram ahead of his second day of meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The PM took to Twitter early on Saturday with a clip of himself doing the good deed, which went viral within minutes. 

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes,” the Prime Minister tweeted, adding “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!” and “Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.”

After his morning plog, the prime minister is slated to meet with China’s Xi for another day of informal talks, where they are expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, the situation in the disputed Kashmir region and the two country’s relations with the United States.

The two leaders held their first meeting on Friday, where Modi’s attire stole much of the show, donning a traditional outfit known as a “veshti.”

The PM’s morning excursions are not his only foray into public health. Last month, Modi urged Indians to participate in two-kilometer jogs to promote both healthy exercise as well as a trash pick-up initiative. 

Also on rt.com Modi-Xi informal 'summit' to unfold in the shadow of Kashmir

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies