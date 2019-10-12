 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 16 killed in Burkina Faso mosque attack – reports

12 Oct, 2019 15:09
A police officer in Burkina Faso. © Reuters / Joe Penney
At least 16 worshipers were killed and two others seriously injured as a mosque was attacked in the West African state of Burkina Faso, security sources have said.

A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a mosque in the village of Salmossi in the northern province of Oudalan, according to local media reports.

The attack occurred late on Friday, a security source told AFP, though reports only started appearing on Saturday. Thirteen people were killed at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries later.

Burkina Faso has been battling an Islamic insurgency for the past four years. The majority of attacks in the former French colony have been attributed to the Ansarul Islam and JNIM (Group to Support Islam and Muslims) jihadist groups, which have been responsible for the death of more than 500 people.

They target both Christians and Muslim clergy, who they consider to be insufficiently conservative. In July, 15 people were killed when militants attacked a Christian church in the northern village of Diblou.

