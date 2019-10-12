5 injured in grenade attack in Kashmiri capital (PHOTOS)

At least five people were caught in the blast after unknown assailants carried out a grenade attack on a busy city center street in Srinagar, the capital of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The grenade was detonated on Hari Singh High Street, close to the busy Lal Chowk square. Police have cordoned off the area around the explosion and a search operation is underway. The local force tweeted that the injured civilians are all in a stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation underway at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar following a grenade attack earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/q0ETOUukJ7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

“Terrorists lobbed a grenade at HSH (Hari Singh High) Street [in] Srinagar. Five civilians injured. All are stated to be stable. Area under cordon. Search in the area is in progress,” the police said.

The incident bears striking similarities to a grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's building in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on October 4.

That attack saw at least 10 people injured at the heavily guarded complex 55km from Srinagar, India Today reports.

