 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 10 injured in grenade attack outside government office in Indian-controlled Kashmir – reports

5 Oct, 2019 06:36 / Updated 1 second ago
Get short URL
At least 10 injured in grenade attack outside government office in Indian-controlled Kashmir – reports
FILE PHOTO: A member of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands guard in Kashmir © REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A suspected terrorist attack that targeted the deputy commissioner’s office in Indian-controlled Kashmir has wounded at least 10 people, according to media reports.

The attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, is said to have injured one police officer. The rest of the victims are believed to be civilians. The wounded have been hospitalized, with at least one person in critical condition. According to India Today, the suspect intended to throw the grenade inside the building, but missed his target.

The area was quickly cordoned off by security forces, who have launched an operation to find the culprits. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also on rt.com ‘It will be quick & dirty’: Standoff with India may spark NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON, Pakistani Kashmir chief says

A similar attack was carried out in September, when Indian security forces were targeted with a grenade. 

Tensions in the disputed territory have spiked since India revoked Kashmir's special status in August. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Pakistan of using terrorism to undermine India’s presence in the region.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies