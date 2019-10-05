At least 10 injured in grenade attack outside government office in Indian-controlled Kashmir – reports

A suspected terrorist attack that targeted the deputy commissioner’s office in Indian-controlled Kashmir has wounded at least 10 people, according to media reports.

The attack, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, is said to have injured one police officer. The rest of the victims are believed to be civilians. The wounded have been hospitalized, with at least one person in critical condition. According to India Today, the suspect intended to throw the grenade inside the building, but missed his target.

The area was quickly cordoned off by security forces, who have launched an operation to find the culprits. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A similar attack was carried out in September, when Indian security forces were targeted with a grenade.

Tensions in the disputed territory have spiked since India revoked Kashmir's special status in August. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Pakistan of using terrorism to undermine India’s presence in the region.

