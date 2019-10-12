 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Earthquake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture as country braced for monster typhoon

12 Oct, 2019 09:55
Get short URL
Earthquake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture as country braced for monster typhoon
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck off the east coast of Japan’s main Honshu island as monster Typhoon Hagibis is set to make landfall in the middle of the country.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency reported that the quake hit at 6.22pm local time. It struck at a depth of 80 km and its epicenter is southeast of Chiba Prefecture.

More than 1.6 million people have already been ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Hagibis barrels towards the center of Japan.

The violent storm, set to be Japan’s worst in 60 years, has already claimed its first victim as a man was killed when a vehicle toppled over in heavy winds in Chiba, east of Tokyo, NHK News reports.

Also on rt.com Monster Typhoon Hagibis claims first victim as Tokyo braced for Japan’s worst storm in 60 years (PHOTOS)

MORE TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies