Earthquake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture as country braced for monster typhoon

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck off the east coast of Japan’s main Honshu island as monster Typhoon Hagibis is set to make landfall in the middle of the country.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency reported that the quake hit at 6.22pm local time. It struck at a depth of 80 km and its epicenter is southeast of Chiba Prefecture.

More than 1.6 million people have already been ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Hagibis barrels towards the center of Japan.

The violent storm, set to be Japan’s worst in 60 years, has already claimed its first victim as a man was killed when a vehicle toppled over in heavy winds in Chiba, east of Tokyo, NHK News reports.

MORE TO FOLLOW