Lord of The Rings special effects artist jailed for killing parents in row over pet dog

A visual effects expert who worked on The Lord of The Rings film franchise has been jailed for 26 years for stabbing his parents to death following an argument about his beloved pet dog.

Sergey Koudryavtsev was handed the sentence at the Old Bailey in London on Friday after last week admitting to murdering his parents at their home in West Kensington in May.

During the trial, the court heard that the 48-year-old had become increasingly annoyed with his mother Tatiana Koudriavtseva and father Vladimir Koudriavtsev in the run up to the grisly killings because he felt that they were not properly caring for his pet mastiff Enzo, the Evening Standard reported.

Koudriavtseva, a university lecturer, was found dead in the bathtub while her husband, a professor of maths and physics, was killed in the bedroom. The Old Bailey heard that Koudryavtsev called the police to “surrender himself for murder” a few days after carrying out the brutal slayings.

The Russian national, who also has New Zealand citizenship, built up an impressive CV while working at Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital effects studio in Wellington, New Zealand.

He worked on a range of Hollywood blockbusters including The Two Towers and The Return of the King installments of The Lord of The Rings series. He also worked on X Men: Last Stand, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and James Cameron’s Avatar.

