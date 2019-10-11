Mystery surrounds curious SPACE FIREBALLS that crashed in Chile as experts rule out meteor shower (PHOTOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov who conducted first ever spacewalk dies at the age of 85
11 Oct, 2019 10:14
FILE PHOTO. © National Park Service
When a barrage of fireballs recently rained down on Chile, many assumed it was a meteor shower and moved on. However, analysis has since dismissed that theory and experts are struggling to explain the unidentified falling objects.

The mysterious, fiery phenomena crash-landed in seven locations in Dalcahue City on the Chilean island of Chiloé late last month. They sparked a flurry of blazes which firefighters had to scramble to extinguish. 

Initial news reports claimed that the fireballs were likely a meteor shower, however an analysis by geologists from Chile's National Geology and Mining Service has since found that none of the seven crash sites contained any traces of meteorite.

Geologists inspecting one of the landing sites. © Sernageomin

With meteors now ruled out, those in the know suggest space junk is the most likely explanation for the curious crash landings, however officials say they’ll be carrying out further testing at the sites in a bid to determine what exactly fell from the sky on that curious evening.

We wait with bated breath for the geologists’ report, which will be released later this month. 

